Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him

The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man.

A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.

The family chose the color red because it represents many things for Musser: the Stillwater Ponies, University of Wisconsin River Falls, and the Christmas season.

"George loved chocolate chip cookies and hugs. So eat the cookie. Hug your family and friends. Be kind and show up. Have faith," the post from Amanda LeMay, a relative of Musser, said.

Musser was found dead on Christmas Day. His body was discovered by police in Baytown Township, about 2 miles from the spot he was last seen — at Brian's Bar in Stillwater at 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 24. Police have not yet released the circumstances of George's death.