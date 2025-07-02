Fan-favorite halftime performer Red Panda hurt in fall at Lynx game

article

The Brief Popular halftime performer Red Panda suffered a fall during her performance in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Red Panda was performing during the Lynx's Commissioner Cup game when she fell from her 7-foot unicycle. She appeared to hurt her wrist and was reportedly taken to the hospital for evaluation after the fall.



One of the most popular halftime acts in the NBA and WNBA, Red Panda, was hurt after suffering a fall in Minneapolis, as she performed during the Commissioner's Cup game between the Lynx and Fever.

Red Panda falls

What we know:

Red Panda, who is well known for her acrobatic act where she flips dishes onto her head while riding on a 7-foot-tall unicycle, was performing at halftime Tuesday evening when she fell from her unicycle.

Red Panda, whose real name is Rong "Krystal" Niu, was moving forward when she appeared to lose balance and fell to the court. Niu appeared to brace her fall with her hands and held her wrist after the fall. Staff brought out a wheelchair to help Niu off the court after the ordeal.

What we don't know:

The extent of Red Panda's injuries isn't yet known. The Athletic reported she was taken to the hospital after the fall for an evaluation.

FOX 9 is working to learn more.

Local perspective:

The Lynx fell to the Fever in the game on Tuesday night, 74-59. The Lynx were weighted down by a woeful seven-point second quarter which put the team down five points at half.

Fans support Red Panda

What they're saying:

The fall left many basketball fans concerned about Red Panda. Red Panda trended on X.com Tuesday night, with thousands of fans worried about the performer's fall.

After the game, Fever star Caitlin Clark, who didn't play in Tuesday's game with a groin injury, sent well wishes to Red Panda on her teammate Sydney Colson's Instagram livestream.

"Red Panda, we love you," Clark said. "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."

Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban also posted a message, reading: "Let's hope she is OK. She is a legend that every NBA fan is excited to see show up at half time."

The backstory:

Red Panda has been a regular halftime performer at NBA games since the 1990s. She has appeared on America's Got Talent and, just this past year, appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

She is a beloved halftime act among basketball fans, and is routinely listed among the best halftime acts in the NBA.