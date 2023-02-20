Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Renville County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Martin County, Pope County, Stevens County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
Favorite Day chocolate recall article

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils because of a reported undeclared pecan allergen. (Photo courtesy of the FDA)

A brand of Valentine’s Day chocolates has been recalled because of an undeclared tree nut, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a release.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils after reporting a possible undeclared pecan allergen in the treats. The candies were distributed at Target stores nationwide.

RELATED: Starbucks Frappuccino bottles recalled over foreign object

According to the FDA, individuals with allergies to tree nuts, including chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product. 

To date, the FDA says there are no reported illnesses related to the candies.

Chocolate-recall-bag.jpg

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall for its Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate with Nonpareils because of a reported undeclared pecan allergen. (Photo courtesy of the FDA)

RELATED: Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns 

The chocolates are packaged in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with lot # 33822 with a best by date of Dec. 7, 2023, printed on the back of the bag under the barcode. 

Customers who bought the candies should contact Target guest relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund. Additionally, anyone with questions can call Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 - M-F 8:30 am-4:30 pm CST.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

 