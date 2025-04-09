REAL ID deadline: What documents you need to get new ID

The Brief The REAL ID deadline is less than a month away. Starting May 7, you will need a passport, passport card, or REAL ID-compliant license to fly. REAL ID requires more documents than normal driver's licenses.



In less than a month, a standard driver's license will not be enough to board a flight in the United States. Starting May 7, you will need a REAL ID or passport to fly or enter federal buildings.

But, it takes more documents to get a REAL ID than a normal driver's license. Here's what you need.

Do I need a REAL ID if I have a passport?

What we know:

First, if you have a valid passport or passport card, you do not need a REAL ID. Even if your passport has recently expired, the TSA will accept it when boarding a plane as long as it has been expired for less than a year.

Minnesota enhanced IDs are also REAL ID compliant. If you are unsure about your type of ID, you can check the corner for a star (pictured below).

An enhanced license is more expensive than a REAL ID, but it also allows you to cross the border into Canada by car. However, it also requires more documents than REAL ID.

Other valid documents

Dig deeper:

These IDs also meet REAL ID standards:

Foreign government-issued passport

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Department of Defense ID

What documents do I need to get a REAL ID

What you need:

If you opt to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID over a passport, you will need three documents: one to prove your identity and two to prove your residency. You will also need to know your Social Security number.

(Note: Applicants under age 18 can use one proof of residence document from their parents, but the address much match the address on the child's document)

Documents to prove your identity (pick 1)

Birth certificate

Consular report of birth abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State

Unexpired passport

Permanent resident card

Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)

Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)

Unexpired permanent resident card (Form I-551)

Unexpired foreign passport with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on Form 1-94/I-94A with photograph

Unexpired foreign passport or Unrecognized Passport or Waiver Cases (DS-232) with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on machine-readable immigrant visa (MRIV)

Unexpired employment authorization document (Form I766)

Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa (affixed), accompanied by a Form I-94 documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance (If the Form I-94 is endorsed "DS" then a Form F1, Form I-20, Form DS-2019, or Form I-551 is also needed)

Documents to prove your residency (pick 2)

Valid, unexpired Minnesota driver’s license, instruction permit or ID card

Current insurance declaration page or card for health, automobile, homeowner’s or renter’s insurance

Federal or state income tax return - most recent tax filing year

Minnesota property tax statement (current or prior calendar year) OR proposed property tax statement (current year) (Must list same address in both property description and mailing address)

Minnesota vehicle certificate of title

Filed property deed or title for current residence

Mortgage documents for the applicant’s principal residence

Unexpired Minnesota professional license (e.g., nursing or cosmetology)

Selective Service card

Military orders that are still in effect at the time of application (Must include DD-2058)

Valid license issued pursuant to the game and fish laws.

These documents cannot be more than 90 days old:

Affidavit of residence for those in a group home, communal living arrangement, cooperative, or religious order

Assisted living or nursing home statement

These documents cannot be more than 180 days old:

Certified transcript from a US high school

Certified transcript from a Minnesota college or university

Certified student summary report from a US high school

These documents cannot be more than a year old:

Home utility bill or hook-up work order (Utilities include: internet, cable, phone, cell phone, electric, gas, garbage, water, delivered fuel)

U.S. bank or financial information with account numbers redacted (you can only use one) : Bank account statement, credit or debit card statement, brokerage account statement, money market account statement, health savings account statement, retirement account statement, residential lease agreement for the applicant’s principal residence, Must show address and signatures)

Employment pay stub that lists the employer’s name and address

Minnesota unemployment insurance benefit statement

Statement from a boarding care facility licensed under section 144.50 to 144.56

Supplemental security income award statement

How do I get a REAL ID?

Local perspective:

You can apply for a REAL IDs the same way you'd apply for a license at most Minnesota DVS centers. You can find a center near you that takes REAL ID applications by clicking here.

You can pre-apply for a REAL ID or advanced driver's license by clicking here.