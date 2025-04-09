REAL ID deadline: What documents you need to get new ID
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In less than a month, a standard driver's license will not be enough to board a flight in the United States. Starting May 7, you will need a REAL ID or passport to fly or enter federal buildings.
But, it takes more documents to get a REAL ID than a normal driver's license. Here's what you need.
Do I need a REAL ID if I have a passport?
What we know:
First, if you have a valid passport or passport card, you do not need a REAL ID. Even if your passport has recently expired, the TSA will accept it when boarding a plane as long as it has been expired for less than a year.
Minnesota enhanced IDs are also REAL ID compliant. If you are unsure about your type of ID, you can check the corner for a star (pictured below).
An enhanced license is more expensive than a REAL ID, but it also allows you to cross the border into Canada by car. However, it also requires more documents than REAL ID.
If your ID has a star in the corner (pictured above) it is REAL ID compliant. (FOX 9)
Other valid documents
Dig deeper:
These IDs also meet REAL ID standards:
- Foreign government-issued passport
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- U.S. Department of Defense ID
What documents do I need to get a REAL ID
What you need:
If you opt to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID over a passport, you will need three documents: one to prove your identity and two to prove your residency. You will also need to know your Social Security number.
(Note: Applicants under age 18 can use one proof of residence document from their parents, but the address much match the address on the child's document)
Documents to prove your identity (pick 1)
- Birth certificate
- Consular report of birth abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State
- Unexpired passport
- Permanent resident card
- Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550 or N-570)
- Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561)
- Unexpired permanent resident card (Form I-551)
- Unexpired foreign passport with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on Form 1-94/I-94A with photograph
- Unexpired foreign passport or Unrecognized Passport or Waiver Cases (DS-232) with unexpired temporary I-551 stamp on machine-readable immigrant visa (MRIV)
- Unexpired employment authorization document (Form I766)
- Valid, unexpired foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa (affixed), accompanied by a Form I-94 documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance (If the Form I-94 is endorsed "DS" then a Form F1, Form I-20, Form DS-2019, or Form I-551 is also needed)
Documents to prove your residency (pick 2)
- Valid, unexpired Minnesota driver’s license, instruction permit or ID card
- Current insurance declaration page or card for health, automobile, homeowner’s or renter’s insurance
- Federal or state income tax return - most recent tax filing year
- Minnesota property tax statement (current or prior calendar year) OR proposed property tax statement (current year) (Must list same address in both property description and mailing address)
- Minnesota vehicle certificate of title
- Filed property deed or title for current residence
- Mortgage documents for the applicant’s principal residence
- Unexpired Minnesota professional license (e.g., nursing or cosmetology)
- Selective Service card
- Military orders that are still in effect at the time of application (Must include DD-2058)
- Valid license issued pursuant to the game and fish laws.
These documents cannot be more than 90 days old:
- Affidavit of residence for those in a group home, communal living arrangement, cooperative, or religious order
- Assisted living or nursing home statement
These documents cannot be more than 180 days old:
- Certified transcript from a US high school
- Certified transcript from a Minnesota college or university
- Certified student summary report from a US high school
These documents cannot be more than a year old:
- Home utility bill or hook-up work order (Utilities include: internet, cable, phone, cell phone, electric, gas, garbage, water, delivered fuel)
- U.S. bank or financial information with account numbers redacted (you can only use one): Bank account statement, credit or debit card statement, brokerage account statement, money market account statement, health savings account statement, retirement account statement, residential lease agreement for the applicant’s principal residence, Must show address and signatures)
- Employment pay stub that lists the employer’s name and address
- Minnesota unemployment insurance benefit statement
- Statement from a boarding care facility licensed under section 144.50 to 144.56
- Supplemental security income award statement
How do I get a REAL ID?
Local perspective:
You can apply for a REAL IDs the same way you'd apply for a license at most Minnesota DVS centers. You can find a center near you that takes REAL ID applications by clicking here.
You can pre-apply for a REAL ID or advanced driver's license by clicking here.
The Source: This article uses information from Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services and the Department of Homeland Security.