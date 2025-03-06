Deadline for REAL IDs approaches in MN: What to know, how to get one

The Brief The deadline for REAL IDs is May 7th to board domestic flights. The Department of Public Safety is getting 800 applications a day for REAL IDs. A TSA spokesperson tells Fox 9 if you don’t have a REAL ID by then get to the airport three hours early.



In two months, you will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights. DPS says, to get your application in now, as it's about a 35-day turnaround time to get your REAL ID in the mail.

What you need to get a REAL ID

What you can do:

The first document needed is one proving identity, date of birth, and legal U.S. presence. It can be a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card, or certificate of citizenship.

If you have changed your name, you will need proof of each name change from birth to today. Those are things like a marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption decree, or court-ordered name change.

A social security number is also needed.

Lastly, you need two documents proving you currently live in Minnesota. That can be a Minnesota driver’s License, income tax return, utility bill, or credit card statement.

Applications at the Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services

What they're saying:

DPS says they’re getting about 800 applications a day for REAL IDs. That doesn’t include applications for regular driver’s licenses or rnhanced IDs.

"So what we're seeing total coming in is 2600 a day. That's a lot of applications, and I only have a team of 23 issuers that's reviewing so that there's the math right there," said Jody-Kay Peterson, Program Director of Driver Services.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline

If you don’t have a REAL ID or if it doesn’t come in the mail by May 7, a TSA spokesperson tells FOX 9 you may still be allowed to fly. However, your travel could be delayed while they verify your identification.

So, they recommend coming to the airport three hours early. A temporary Minnesota paper ID won’t work if you’re waiting for it in the mail. TSA says it accepts expired IDs up to a year after expiration.

Other forms of IDs

If you don’t have a REAL ID, TSA will also accept other forms of federal identification. This includes a U.S. passport, an enhanced driver’s license, and a permanent resident card. Click here for a list of acceptable identification.