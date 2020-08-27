REAL ID application office to reopen at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

article

Starting in September, Minnesota travelers once again will be able to apply for their REAL ID at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The REAL ID application office in Terminal 1 will be reopening on Sept. 1 after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office is located near the entrance to Concourse G by the Stone Arch restaurant.

The office will accept REAL ID applications from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, this is by appointment only. Minnesotans are urged to pre-apply and then make an appointment online. Face masks are required throughout the airport and at the REAL ID office.

Due to the pandemic, the deadline for needing a REAL ID to board domestic commercial flights was extended to October 1, 2021. According to state data, as of February 28, 2020 only 14.25 percent of Minnesotans were REAL ID compliant.