Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Endangered whale spotted swimming with calf in rare footage

By Chris Williams
Published 
Rare footage shows endangered North Atlantic Right whale swimming with calf

A North Atlantic right whale and her calf were spotted in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts on Monday, March 27. (Credit: Michael Moore & Carolyn Miller © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via Storyful)

CAPE COD, Mass. - A rare sighting was captured in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts showing a North Atlantic right whale and her calf swimming side by side. 

The pair was seen March 27. 

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted footage of the moment.  It showed a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

RELATED: It’s official: Agreement in place to bring Tokitae home from Miami Seaquarium to Puget Sound

The NOAA Fisheries says the critically-endangered species usually travels the New England coast in the spring. 

A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last month, the Boston Globe reported.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 