Endangered whale spotted swimming with calf in rare footage

A rare sighting was captured in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts showing a North Atlantic right whale and her calf swimming side by side.

The pair was seen March 27.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted footage of the moment. It showed a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

The NOAA Fisheries says the critically-endangered species usually travels the New England coast in the spring.

A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last month, the Boston Globe reported.

