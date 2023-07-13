Ramsey County's program to tackle car thefts shows progress

Ramsey County is experiencing a notable decrease in carjackings and auto thefts, with law enforcement attributing this success to 'dedicated enforcement' efforts.

The state is rewarding the success by not only renewing but also increasing special grants dedicated to addressing the issue. The program in Ramsey County involves multiple stakeholders, including the county prosecutor, sheriff's office, and community advocates, all collaborating to enforce the law, seek justice, and address the root cause of the problem by attempting to reform the mostly teen offenders committing these crimes.

This unique approach isn't being implemented in any other city or county.