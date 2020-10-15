Ramsey County to hold free, homemade mask event for residents

Ramsey County will be distributing free homemade masks to residents during an event later this month in an effort to increase access to masks amid the pandemic.

Ramsey County's COVID-19 Racial Equity and Community Engagement Response Team will be hosting "A Mask for Everyone" on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Sears at 358 Marion Street in St. Paul. Masks in adult, youth and child sizes will be available to Ramsey County residents on a first-come, first-served basis. People can drive-up or walk-in to receive the masks. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

People can also reserve masks ahead of time until Oct. 20 by registering online. The reserved masks must be picked up on Oct. 24. There is a limit of eight masks per household.

During the event, there will also be a drive-up lane to donate new, unused homemade cloth masks. For more information on donating masks, click here.