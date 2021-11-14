Raccoon rescued after getting stuck in snow blower in Wisconsin

article

A couple helped rescue a raccoon after it got stuck in a snow blower this weekend in Prescott, Wisconsin.

Resident Sarah DuBois said she and her husband found a raccoon in their shed and tried to get it out, but it clung to the wall. When they went back to check later, the raccoon had gotten stuck in the snow blower.

So, the two got help from their neighbor and after several attempts to get it out, they were ready to take the snow blower apart when they finally got him out by his back legs.

The raccoon then ran off through the backyard.

DuBois is using the experience to remind residents to close sheds and garage doors this winter.