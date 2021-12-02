Juror questionnaires released in trial of 3 former MPD officers charged in George Floyd's murder

article

Potential jurors in the trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd are being asked about their media consumption, views on police and the criminal justice system in their questionnaires.

On Thursday, the court released the 18-page jury questionnaire with 74 questions for the trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao. The former Minneapolis police officers are charged with aiding and abetting the murder and manslaughter of Floyd.

Potential jurors must return the completed questionnaire by January 3. The state and the defense will receive the filled-out jury questionnaires prior to the start of jury selection, which is expected to take place from March 7 to March 25. Opening statements and witness testimony is set to begin March 28. The trial and deliberations are estimated to be five weeks, according to the questionnaire.

In a separate trial, former MPD officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last April. He was sentenced in June to 22.5 years in prison.

Additionally, the four men are facing federal civil rights charges. Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled they will stand the federal trial together.

READ THE FULL QUESTIONNAIRE DOCUMENT