Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Ramsey County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

By The Associated Press and FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:27AM
Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace. 

The queen is reportedly experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working.

The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

RELATED: Prince Charles self-isolating after testing positive for COVID a second time

People in the U.K. who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England in the coming week.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. 