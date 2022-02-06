Protesters erect crosses during Minneapolis rally for Amir Locke

article

Protesters honoring Amir Locke placed crosses and candles as part of a rally on Sunday outside a home they believe belongs to interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

The protest gathered shortly after 6 p.m. as a car caravan at the Target on East Lake Street before heading across the city for the rally for Locke, who was shot and killed last week by Minneapolis police.

At the home, which FOX 9 has been unable to confirm actually belongs to Huffman, protesters lined up along the street, with some placing wooden crosses in the yard baring Amir Locke's name.

The car caravan on Sunday was the third protest over the past three days. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched through the City of Minneapolis to honor Locke. On Friday, another car caravan also honored Locke.