The Brief Nora Strande of Woodbury is one of 18 semifinalists for a United Nations youth challenge focused on reducing chemical and waste pollution. Last week, Strande traveled to Geneva to tell the story behind Amara's Law, which bans nonessential PFAS in Minnesota. Strande said she plans to keep using music and public speaking to carry her sister's legacy forward.



Nora Strande is taking a Minnesota fight over PFAS to the United Nations.

Why Nora Strande's nomination matters

What we know:

For the last three years, Strande has carried the torch for her older sister, Amara, while bringing her message about the dangers of PFAS, or forever chemicals, to a wider audience. Now that work has reached a global stage.

Strande of Woodbury is one of 18 semifinalists for the United Nations Pollution Solutions Youth Challenge. The program highlights projects led by young people aimed at reducing chemical and waste pollution.

Last week, Strande traveled to Geneva to share the story of her sister's push to get Amara's Law passed in Minnesota, which bans nonessential PFAS.

‘Young people doing great things in the world’

Local perspective:

Strande said this was a new step in a message that had already traveled beyond Minnesota. "This has already been introduced to the global audience, but I'm just kind of meeting them there for the first time," said Strande.

Amara helped push for the law while dying from a rare form of liver cancer. "We are definitely proof that young people can make a difference. We were told when this law passed that it wouldn't have happened without Amara's voice," said Strande.

How family loss shaped her message

What they're saying:

As part of her presentation, Strande sang a song she wrote called "Our Fight" about her sister's battle to protect her community. Amara's family believes her cancer was caused by forever chemicals in their drinking water in the east metro, which is part of one of the largest underground PFAS plumes in the United States.

"I do this work because my sister died. I do this work because my community's sick," said Strande.

"A lot of tears. Throughout the week, a lot of people came up to me and told me that my presentation was haunting them and that they kept thinking about it," said Strande.

Strande says she shares her nomination with her sister Amara. The award will be handed out at another U.N. conference this spring.

"All it takes is one person with a strong vision and a strong voice to get something done like this," said Strande.

