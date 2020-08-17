President Trump to talk jobs, economy at campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota Monday

With just 78 days until voters head to the polls, President Donald Trump is beginning this week with a visit to four battleground states, starting in Minnesota.

The president will stop at the Mankato Regional Airport Monday afternoon to talk about jobs and the economy.

The event is not open to the public, but Trump will have a live-stream available on his re-election website.

FOX 9 will carry the president's 2 p.m. speech live at fox9.com/live.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016 with Hillary Clinton carrying the state by just less than 45,000 votes. Now he is trying to build more support, with Election Day less than three months away.

The president's visit coincides with the start of the Democratic National Convention. At the DFL delegate breakfast Monday morning, U.S. Sen. Klobuchar, who had previously been vying for chance to run against Trump in November, said at the president is coming to Mankato to "divide" people at the start of the convention, but "everyone is on to him."

The president’s last visit to Minnesota was a raucous rally at target center in last October. The rally made headlines over a new policy that banned police officers from wearing their uniforms while supporting political candidates. Trump also threatened to sue the City of Minneapolis over security costs.

After leaving Minnesota, the president is scheduled to make another stop at an airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin followed by a visit to Arizona on Tuesday.

Ttrump is also planning a stop in Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania on Thursday, the same day Biden and running mate Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic nomination for president.