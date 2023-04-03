President Biden visits Fridley to tout economic agenda

President Joe Biden visited Minnesota on Monday, making a stop in Fridley to tout his economic agenda.

The president arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, and then went to the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, where he got a tour. At 2:35 p.m., Biden discussed how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history. You can watch the president's speech in the player above.

The president will depart MSP Airport around 4:40 p.m. Monday, his schedule shows.