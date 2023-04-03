Expand / Collapse search
President Biden visits Fridley to tout economic agenda

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:23PM
Joe Biden
FOX 9

President Joe Biden speaks at Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley [RAW]

President Joe Biden visited Minnesota on Monday, making a stop in Fridley to tout his economic agenda. He delivered remarks on his economic agenda at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley on April 3, 2023.

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - President Joe Biden visited Minnesota on Monday, making a stop in Fridley to tout his economic agenda.

The president arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, and then went to the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, where he got a tour. At 2:35 p.m., Biden discussed how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history. You can watch the president's speech in the player above.

Minnesota politicians speak ahead of President Joe Biden at Fridley facility [RAW]

President Joe Biden visited the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minnesota, on April 3. Minnesota politicians, including members of Congress and Gov. Tim Walz, spoke ahead of the president's remarks.

The president will depart MSP Airport around 4:40 p.m. Monday, his schedule shows.

President Joe Biden arrives in Minnesota [RAW]

President Joe Biden landed in Minnesota on April 3 ahead of a visit to Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley.