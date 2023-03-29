Expand / Collapse search
President Biden plans visit to Minnesota next week

By FOX 9 Staff
Joe Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

(FOX 9) - White House officials announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden is headed to Minnesota next week to tout his economic agenda.

"The President will discuss how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, over $435 billion in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger supply chains here at home, and a Made in America manufacturing and clean energy boom," a White House release states.

Biden's complete agenda hasn't been disclosed, but the travel advisory says he will be in the Minneapolis area for the trip on Monday, April 3.

The stop will be part of his "Investing in America" tour.