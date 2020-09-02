Preschool in downtown Minneapolis temporarily closing due to recent unrest

article

A downtown Minneapolis preschool is temporarily closing due to safety concerns following recent unrest, according to a letter sent to parents on Wednesday.

A manager confirmed The Gardner School will be closing its downtown location on Sept. 11 through the end of the year. The closure impacts 14 staff members, 24 current students and four children that were set to be enrolled next week.

"This [civil unrest] has been top-of-mind for The Gardner School administration and there has been an ongoing internal discussion to determine the best way to keep our students and staff safe," read the letter. "Despite the safety measures we have already put into place, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close The Gardner School of Minneapolis..."

Staff is working to connect parents with its locations in Eagan, Edina and Minnetonka. According to the letter, officials hope to reopen next year.

A week ago, looting broke out throughout the downtown after misinformation spread following a suicide. Multiple businesses sustained damage.