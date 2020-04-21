Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 21

Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?

Surprise pizza party

Jamie Mohlin at Friendship Manor Healthcare Center in Shakopee shared this photo of a surprise pizza party! The team had a call of a family that wanted to donate pizza for lunch for our staff. When they delivered the pizza, they said it was their son's 10th birthday and he wanted to donate lunch to the staff of a local nursing home for his birthday.

"We were beyond grateful and amazed by this young boy!" she wrote. Thanks to Arjun Chakravarthula, the birthday boy, and his brother Dhruva Chakravarthul!

Safely visiting family

Johanna Beebe shared this photo of family gathering to see baby Joseph in Plymouth!

Purple for Prince

Troy Schmidt shared this photo of Minneapolis lit up purple in honor of Prince, who died on April 21, 2016.