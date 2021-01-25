Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic open at Xcel Energy Center this week for teachers, child care workers

Minnesota will administer approximately 15,000 COVID-vaccines to teachers, school staff and child care workers in the Twin Cities metro at a mass vaccination pilot event at the Xcel Energy Center this week.

The pop-up vaccination clinic at the Xcel Energy Center will run from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Monday, Feb. 1, according to a news release from Gov. Tim Walz's office.

School districts, charter schools, tribal schools and nonpublic school organizations will work directly with employees to secure an appointment. Child care programs are randomly selected and will be notified if vaccines are available. The pop-up clinic is not open to walk-ups.

Last week, Minnesota expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program by opening nine community vaccination pilot clinics to administer the vaccines to teachers, school staff and child care workers as well as Minnesotans 65 years of age and older.

To adjust for the opening of the new clinic at the Xcel Energy Center, the two other pilot clinics in the metro area will serve only people 65 years of age and older this week. The other community vaccination clinics that opened across Greater Minnesota last week will continue to serve education and child care workers this week as well as seniors.

Metro area teachers, school staff and child care workers who received their first dose at the Brooklyn Center clinic will return to that clinic for their second dose. The Andover clinic has been moved to Blaine. Those who received their first dose at the Andover clinic will receive a notification that they will now receive their second dose at the new clinic in Blaine.

The community vaccination pilot clinics are now located in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Mountain Iron, Thief River Falls, Sartell, North Mankato, Rochester, Marshall and St. Paul.