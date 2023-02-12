Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal three-vehicle crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash from Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 3:00 p.m. three vehicles were involved in a crash near 28th Avenue on Highway 65 in the town of Alden, Wisconsin.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle occupied by five people was traveling at a high-rate of speed northbound on Highway 65 when the driver lost control cresting a hill and crossed the centerline. The vehicle then collided with two cars in the southbound lane.

Three of the five occupants were ejected from the northbound vehicle. One person died at the scene, two others were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

The occupants of the two southbound vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.