Polk County sheriff's office investigating fatal plane crash

One person was killed in a plane crash in rural Polk County, Minnesota, Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of an agricultural plane crash in Hammond Township, about 35 miles Southeast of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the pilot inside the plane dead. The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim will be released after the family is notified.