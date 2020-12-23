Expand / Collapse search
Police seek 2 more suspects involved in fatal Hudson stabbing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police in Hudson, Wisconsin are looking for two more suspects believed to be involved in a fatal stabbing on Dec. 6.

According to police, the St. Croix County District Attorney has filed felony charges and warrants on 27-year-old Latrell S. Cole and 21-year-old Shontez Donzell Cole related to the homicide of Cain Solheim. The two have not yet been located.

A third suspect has been identified as 24-year-old William Cordell Davidson Jr. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count each of battery and disorderly conduct. 

In the early morning of Dec. 6, police were dispatched to a stabbing incident in downtown Hudson. As officers arrived on scene, they discovered three individuals that had been stabbed, located at three different areas within downtown Hudson. All three were transported via ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. One of the victims, a 26-year-old Cain Solheim, died from his injuries.

Family members of Hudson deadly stabbing victim speak out

The victim of the fatal stabbing has been identified by police as Cain Solheim, 26, of New Brighton, Minnesota.

Later that day, police located the suspect vehicle in Blaine, Minnesota.  A warrant was obtained for the vehicle as well as the associated address. Two suspects were taken into custody.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Latrell Cole and Shontez Cole, contact Hudson Police.