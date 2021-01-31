2 shot, 1 fatally, at Fox River Mall in Appleton

Two people were shot Sunday at a northern Wisconsin mall and the suspect remained on the loose, police said.

Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas said the shooter left the mall before officers arrived.

Waas said one person suffered minor injuries and the other is "unfortunately deceased." Waas was asked Sunday night whether there's any danger to the public and said he could not release that information.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

The Fox River Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the same company that owns Mayfair Mall. Eight people were injured in a shooting there in November.

Waas asked that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Grand Chute police.