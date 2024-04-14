Pursuit ends with shooting at Cannon Falls Hospital

article

A police pursuit that spanned two counties ended with the suspect turning his weapon on himself outside the Cannon Falls Hospital on Sunday evening.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says that around 7:39 p.m., deputies responded to West Concord to assist officers who had been rammed by a suspect's vehicle after an attempted traffic stop.

That incident turned into a long pursuit.

Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick said the wanted driver eventually pulled into a parking space outside the Cannon Falls Hospital and died by suicide.

"There really aren't a lot of details so far as to what happened," said Chief McCormick. "But it's unfortunate that the gentleman ended up taking his own life."

Chief McCormick says no law enforcement officers fired shots during the incident.

Due to the situation, the hospital was placed on lockdown for a period of time. The hospital remains open as of Sunday night but patients may need to enter on the far side while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Minnesota BCA has been called in and will review the incident because of the chase.