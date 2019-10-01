Police officers move giant snake lying in road in Blaine, Minnesota neighborhood

article

Police in the north metro were called to remove an unusual object from a road in a residential area of Blaine, Minnesota Monday--a large snake.

Centennial Lakes Police Department spokesperson Russ Blanck said the bull snake was lying halfway across the road in the Austin Park neighborhood. Community safety officers removed the snake and released it into an open area.

A community service officer was called to move a large snake from the middle of the road in Blaine, Minnesota Monday. (Centennial Lakes Police Department / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

The snake was not harmed, he said.