Police: Man returns home to find son fatally shot in Lino Lakes home

A shooting at a Lino Lakes, Minnesota home left one man dead Thursday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday at 2:36 p.m., Lino Lake police officers responded to a home in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive. The homeowner told police when he got home he saw two people coming out the front door and leaving the area. When he went inside the home, he found his adult son suffering from serious injuries.

Emergency crews attempted to revive the son, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.