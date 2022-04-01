Police: Man attempts to flee arrest, rams into 3 MPD vehicles

article

A man was arrested after attempting to flee police and ramming into three Minneapolis Police Department vehicles near the Hi-Lake Shopping Center Friday afternoon, police say.

Around 12:55 p.m. Friday, officers located the man in a vehicle on Lake Street and "acted on a warrant" at the 2200 block of East Lake Street. MPD stated the search warrant was for weapons, narcotics, and a probable cause arrest.

MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said the man attempted to flee in his vehicle and rammed into three different police department vehicles.

A damaged car at the scene (FOX 9)

The man "complained of pain and is at the hospital for observation prior to booking," MPD wrote.

Police said they recovered guns and suspected narcotics from his vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

