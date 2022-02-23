Man arrested for deadly shooting of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith in Minneapolis

The man suspected of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl in Minneapolis has been arrested, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced on Wednesday.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, has been taken into custody for the shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Police say the 9-year-old was jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of a friend's home along the 2200 block of North Illion Avenue in Minneapolis.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith passed away last May from her injuries nearly two weeks after she was shot while jumping on a trampoline. (Family)

Trinity was rushed to the hospital where she died 12 days later. In an update on Wednesday, investigators say it appears Trinity was "an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting."

"As we said during the Spotlight on Crime news conference last August, families deserve to know who did this to their children." BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement. "We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice."

Trinity's mother, Nicole Ottoson, spoke with FOX 9's Paul Blume shortly after the arrest was announced. She said she's relieved a suspect was arrested and will be held accountable, preventing this happening to another child.

"I do feel a little bit lighter, but I know that this is only step one in this process," Ottoson said. "I'm trying to just kind of take this as my win for the day and this win for Trinity, and stay positive about what will happen next."

The suspect is expected to appear in court later this week.

This is the first arrest in any of the three cases involving children who were shot in the head in north Minneapolis within weeks of one another. Six-year-old Aniya Allen was shot and killed while eating McDonald's in her mom's car on May 17, only two days after Trinity's shooting. Then-10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Junior was shot in the head while riding in the car with his parents on April 30 and is continuing to recover.

Family, friends and community members gathered on November 24 to mark what would've been her 10th birthday at her memorial, located on 52nd and 4th Street. At that event, Trinity's grandfather described her as "an absolutely shining light."

"And it's not just Trinity. It's Aniya. It's Ladavionne. And we don't forget Terrell from ten years ago too," Trinity's grandfather Randy Ottoson told FOX 9 in November. "They're all in our prayers, and we think about them all everyday."

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.