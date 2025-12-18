Blizzard warning issued in Dakotas

article

The Brief Blizzard warnings are in effect for portions of North and South Dakota. Travel advisories are in effect for counties in both states. Law enforcement agencies in both states are reporting hazardous travel conditions and urging people to stay home, if possible.



Blizzard warnings are in for parts of both North and South Dakota, creating hazardous conditions for drivers on Thursday morning.

Blizzard warning in effect

What we know:

In North Dakota, the blizzard warning covers most of the northern two-thirds of the state, stretching into northwest Minnesota.

In South Dakota, the blizzard warning only covers three counties in the far northeast part of the state, including Day, Marshall, and Robert counties.

The National Weather Service is only forecasting between one and four inches of snow in North Dakota and two inches of snow in South Dakota, but whipping winds up to 70 miles per hour will greatly reduce visibility and cause damage to trees and power lines.

What they're seeing:

North Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos showing the blizzard conditions along Interstate 94 just east of Bismark. In the photos, it appears you can only see a few feet past the front bumper of the squad.

Another post shows snow whipping in the high winds in Grand Forks County. Troopers are urging residents to stay home in North Dakota if they are able.

Travel restrictions in place

Big picture view:

A travel alert is in effect for western parts of North Dakota while no travel is advised for central and eastern parts of the state. Troopers have restricted oversized loads from roads in the northwest and northeast regions of the state as of 5:30 a.m. and empty or light-loaded high-profile vehicles due to the high winds and icy conditions.

In South Dakota, officials warn that there are reports of multiple downed powerlines and trees blocking roadways. No travel is advised in Day and Marshall counties.