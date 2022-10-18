Police issue alert for missing teen in Owatonna
OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an alert for a teen reported missing in Owatonna, who hasn't been seen since September.
According to the BCA, the Owatonna Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez.
The BCA says she was last seen in September and could be in the Willmar area with a relative, identified as Carlos Castillo-Torrez.
Moreno-Lopez is five-foot-three-inches tall and about 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.