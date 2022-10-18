Expand / Collapse search

Police issue alert for missing teen in Owatonna

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA has issued an alert for a teen reported missing in Owatonna, who hasn't been seen since September.

According to the BCA, the Owatonna Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez.

The BCA says she was last seen in September and could be in the Willmar area with a relative, identified as Carlos Castillo-Torrez.

Moreno-Lopez is five-foot-three-inches tall and about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.