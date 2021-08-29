St. Paul police investigating 2 homicides within 3 hours

article

Police are investigating two homicides that took place overnight in St. Paul - one on Raspberry Island and another at a parking ramp downtown.

According to police, at about 12:15 a.m., a man in his 30s arrived at Regions Hospital. He was suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to surgery. He died a short time later. Officers at the hospital detained the person who drove the victim to Regions and secured the vehicle, which had bullet holes in its windshield.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred in a parking ramp on the 400 block of Jackson Street. Police do not believe it was a random shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The second victim was located at about 3:15 a.m. on Raspberry Island after someone called 911 to report a robbery and a shooting. Officers rushed to the scene and found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was sitting inside a vehicle, where officers rendered aid and called for medics. The victim was rushed to Regions, where he died a short time later.

Police say the shooting occurred during a robbery. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

These are the 19th and 20th homicides of the year in St. Paul.

