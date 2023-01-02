Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

article

Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry.

The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident.

Blaine police say they were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. for the incident at Burlington Coat Factory with reports of guns being pulled during a fight. At the store, police learned two retail officers were able to intervene and take control of the chaos.

Officers say it appears a verbal argument turned physical between two groups before two individuals from the same group both pulled guns.

Police say no shots were fired and both armed individuals along with a third member of the group were detained for questioning. Both individuals who had the guns had legal permits, officers say.

As of Monday evening, investigators were still conducting interviews and reviewing security video to determine if criminal charges "may be appropriate."

Police say as a result of a rapid response by officers and neighboring agencies, there was no need to issue a lockdown for the mall.