Police: Explosive device detonates near marked St. Paul squad car

The St. Paul Police Department said an explosive device detonated near a marked squad car just before midnight Wednesday.

Police say the explosion may have been intentional. It occurred at the old Sears store location on the 200 block of Ravoux Street near the State Capitol.

The squad car was unoccupied at the time of the explosion and was sitting outside some public housing units.

The St. Paul bomb squad responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.