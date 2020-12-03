Police: Driver crashes into St. Paul restaurant, fights with good Samaritans trying to help

article

A driver got into a confrontation with bystanders Thursday afternoon after his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a St. Paul restaurant.

St. Paul police were on scene early Thursday afternoon after the crash at Los Ocampo Restaurant and Bar off University Avenue at Dale Street North.

Officers say the vehicle was headed south on Dale when it jumped a curb, continued down a portion of the sidewalk past an apartment building before crashing into the front of the restaurant.

After the crash, police say the driver got out of his RAV-4 and fought with good Samaritans trying to help. Then, officers say the suspect ran into the street and stopped another driver. Police say he punched that driver and threatened him with a knife, which they believe was an attempt to steal the vehicle.

The driver involved in the crash was eventually taken into custody by officers and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Once released, officers say the 23-year-old man will be arrested on DWI and assault charges.