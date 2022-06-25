Police at Arizona Capitol fire tear gas, disperse Roe v. Wade abortion protesters

Police fired tear gas to disperse Roe v. Wade demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety fired tear gas from second floor of the old Capitol building to disperse protesters in the mall between the current House and Senate buildings.

According to Bart Graves with DPS, some protesters attempted to break the glass at the Senate Building, prompting troopers to deploy gas.

"The crowd was attempting to break (pounding on the glass) at the Senate office building and did some minor damage," said Graves.

Video taken by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita showed what happened inside the Capitol during the incident.

Graves also said that gas was deployed at the Wesley Bolin Plaza after some protesters vandalized the monument to fallen soldiers.

Trash and graffiti could be seen the morning after the protests, but FOX 10 was unable to find where any monuments had specifically been vandalized.

A view of the litter scattered outside of the Arizona State Capitol.

Authorities said there were no injuries or arrests.

The incident sent Senate lawmakers into the basement for about 20 minutes, said Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada. Stinging tear gas wafted through the building afterward, forcing the Senate to move its proceedings to a hearing room instead of the Senate chamber.

Republicans had enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March, and a pre-Roe law that bans all abortions remains on the books, forcing providers across the state to stop providing abortions earlier Friday.

