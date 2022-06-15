Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3-year-old dies, adult critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Roseville

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated June 16, 2022 8:05AM
Police shut down Larpenteur near Galtier, just south of Rice Street, for the crash. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An adult is in critical condition and 3-year-old child is dead after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Roseville Police Department. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 75-year-old female driver from Roseville was headed westbound on Larpenteur at Galtier Street at around 8:30 p.m., when she struck the two as they were crossing the road. She immediately pulled over and is cooperating with the investigation.  

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates. 