Police: 1 in custody after standoff in River Falls, Wisconsin

One person is in custody after a standoff in downtown River Falls, Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

The public was asked to avoid the 100 block of North Main Street, where police were dealing with a someone who had barricaded themselves, according to officials.

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls issued a warrant to students, but said there was no imminent danger to campus during the incident.

The situation has since been resolved and police took the person into custody, the River Falls Police Department said. They are expected to release more information later.