Pink fosters dog from Minnetonka shelter while on tour

The Brief Pop artist Pink is fostering a rescue dog from The Bond Between, an animal rescue nonprofit based in Minnetonka. The nonprofit announced the dog, Graham Cracker, is also going on tour with Pink and her family with the goal of helping him find his forever home. Pink has previously helped three other dogs find their forever homes on past tours.



Pop artist Pink is fostering a dog from The Bond Between, a Minnetonka-based animal rescue, to help the dog find his forever home.

What we know

Photo shared by The Bond Between shows P!NK with Graham Cracker, a foster dog she is taking with her on tour to help him find his forever home. (Supplied)

The Bond Between said Pink (stylized as P!NK) reached out while in the Twin Cities for her St. Paul concerts on Thursday and Friday nights.

The dog, Graham Cracker, is also going with Pink and her family on tour.

The Bond Between adds that Pink previously helped three other dogs find their forever homes during past tours.

Graham Cracker's story

The Bond Between said Graham Cracker's story started in the woods of Vilonia, Arkansas, where his mother, a stray, was struggling to survive while alone with her puppies.

A girl named Autumn then found the mom and her puppies under an old, broken deer stand and began sneaking food to the mom.

Autumn's mother then discovered what she was doing and contacted Jak's Second Chance Rescue Ranch, which sent a rescue team to recover the pups and their mom.

The rescue team found the dogs hidden and covered in debris, all terrified and hungry.

The mother dog was named Autumn, after the girl who discovered her and her pups.

The Bond Between said it welcomed the dogs to its facility last month.

One of Graham Cracker's brothers, S'more, was also able to find a foster home right away.

Then Pink reached out to the Bond Between, wanting to foster Graham Cracker while she was on tour.

"From a pile of fallen branches to backstage with a Pink, Graham is now getting the love and care he deserves, all while P!NK helps us spread the powerful message of fostering and adopting," officials from The Bond Between said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos shared by The Bond Between shows the journey taken by Graham Cracker and his siblings from the woods of Arkansas to a shelter in Minnetonka and ultimately into the foster care of P!NK. From: Supplied

What's next?

Graham Cracker is now waiting for his forever home, while P!NK fosters him while on tour.

Anyone who wants to follow Graham Cracker's journey can follow him on Instagram.