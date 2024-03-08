Plymouth women create bleeding control kit to help with emergencies

It's lunchtime at Bloom Early Learning and Childcare in Plymouth and as preschoolers are enjoying their meals, a new tool is in place just a few feet away that's ready to help in the event of an accident.

The school recently added Rescue in Color to their safety plan.

"It's so nice to know that not only do we have a first aid kit, but if there is a gushing blood wound, we can use it," executive director Rachelle Holm told FOX 9.

Rescue in Color is designed to fill the gap between an emergency and when first responders arrive. It's the creation of Dr. Savahanna Wagner and police officer and paramedic Meg Soultz.

"Massive bleeding is one of those times when we often need the help of what we call 'first' first responders... Those people that are there when something happens," said Soultz.

After watching the tragedy unfold in Uvalde two years ago, the two Plymouth women decided to use their expertise to create the simple and easy to use kit to stop bleeding.

The kit also has magnets, making them easy to display near fire extinguishers and AED devices.

"We really believe that this kit can save lives and it does. We know this equipment is lifesaving," said Wagner.

The kits are color-coded, specifically designed to be used in public settings, and are so simple that even a 5-year-old can use them effectively.

They are now being rolled out at schools across the country and state, including ones in Wayzata, Robbinsdale and Olmsted County.

The kits are available for personal use here.