Sauk County, Wisconsin plane crash kills 5 adults, 1 child

The Brief At 9:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Sauk County dispatch received multiple reports of a plane down near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a plane flying from Kenosha to Menomonie, Wisconsin, had five adults and one child on board when it went down. All six have since been declared dead. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the cause of the crash.



A plane crashed in a densely wooded part of Sauk County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening, killing all six people on board, including one child.

Wisconsin plane crash

What we know:

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, around 9:31 p.m. on Oct. 13, its dispatch center received multiple reports of a downed aircraft near Park Lane in the Town of Dellona.

Emergency crews responded to the wooded area and began searching for survivors after learning it was occupied by five adults and one child.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said the plane was a fixed-wing Piper on a return trip from Kenosha to Menomonie, Wisconsin, when it went down.

The sheriff's office said no structures were damaged and no one on the ground was hurt, including neighbors who joined the search. The aircraft was reported to be in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower before it went down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), preliminary information says the plane was flying at 24,000 feet when the pilot reported icing and requested to descend. Air traffic control approved the descent, and the aircraft entered a right descending turn that increased in rate until communications and data tracking were lost.

Assisting agencies included the Lake Delton Police Department, Delton Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

What's next:

According to the sheriff's office, the scene remains secured while investigators work to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Officials said they are withholding the identities of those involved until immediate family can be notified.

Authorities say the FAA and National Transit Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will lead an investigation into the cause of the crash, including any transmissions with the nearby air traffic control tower, and whether a weather event in the area may have played any role.

The NTSB says its investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.