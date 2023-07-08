Pilot makes emergency landing on roadway in Blaine

A pilot made an emergency landing on a roadway in Blaine Saturday afternoon after the single-engine aircraft experienced a mechanical issue.

The Blaine Police Department told FOX 9 the pilot took off from the Cambridge Municipal Airport in a Cessna 172 on Saturday with plans to fly to the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

While en route, the pilot received an alert for low oil pressure and was diverting to a nearby airport in Blaine, but ultimately made an emergency landing at 1:58 p.m. on a roadway near Legacy Creek Parkway and 125th Avenue Northeast.

The pilot landed safely and was not injured. He was the sole occupant of the single-engine aircraft.

Police said the pilot had 13 years of flying experience.