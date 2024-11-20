North Minneapolis advocate Phil Murphy has died

The Brief North Side advocate Phil Murphy has died. Murphy started the crime reporting Facebook page, True North Minneapolis, and was well-known within the community.



Minneapolis is mourning the loss of a longtime advocate for the city's North Side.

Phil Murphy started the crime reporting Facebook page True North Minneapolis. It had more than 23,000 members. Murphy would often show up to crashes and crime scenes in his orange car, where he would take pictures and videos, as well as ask questions.

The True North Minneapolis Facebook page announced his death on Monday, reading in part to "say a prayer or send a thought for Phillip's new journey, as well as thoughts of thanks for everything he's done here."

Murphy also owned a flower shop on the North Side, which he sold in 2017 after experiencing crime around his shop.

The cause of his death is not yet known.