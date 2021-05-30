'People's hearts need to change': Neighbors distraught after Jordan gunfight

article

For a few seconds on Saturday night just after 9 p.m., bullets were flying in the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North in Minneapolis.

"It didn’t seem like it was the fireworks we’ve been hearing in the neighborhood," neighbor Jennifer said. "It seemed different and we knew that those were gunshots."

Police say a shooting in the area left one person dead at North Memorial Hospital.

"You can typically tell if it’s pretty close or if it’s further away, since it sounded pretty close we just made sure all the kids were safe," Darrius Hubbard said. Five children live in Darrius and Jennifer’s home, between 7 and 13 years old.

Saturday’s gun fight happened just across the street from their home, "We’ve been in the neighborhood 14 years and this is the worst that it’s been," Jennifer told FOX 9.

As parents, Jennifer and Darius already worried about their kids, but after Saturday’s shooting, they have more reason to.

"You don’t want to prevent your kids from being kids, but at the same time you’ve got to be careful," Darius said.

This latest incident comes after a stretch of weeks in Minneapolis that saw three young children hit by stray bullets, leaving Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottoson-Smith dead.

"It’s definitely more than just a justice issue, it’s a moral issue," Darrius said. "People’s hearts need to change, and the way they see each other.’

The Minneapolis Police Department says it is "making headway on the case," but no one is in custody as of Sunday. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Minnesota.

There have been 34 homicides in the city this year, and at that rate, Minneapolis is double the number of homicides from a year ago.