Police investigate after man shot in Minneapolis dies at hospital

A man has died after a Saturday night shooting in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis, police report.

According to a Minneapolis police spokesperson, officers responded just after 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North for a Shotspotter activation. While en route to the area, police say 911 calls also came in for a shooting.

However, at the scene, police say they did not find a victim. But, shortly after, they were notified a shooting victim had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center. Soon after, police say that man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have now blocked off the area as an investigation is underway. It's unclear what led up to the man being shot.