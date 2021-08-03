Pentagon Metro Shooting: Suspect on the run after multiple shots fired, officer injured

A suspect is on the run after multiple shots were fired and an officer was injured during an incident on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when gunshots rang out near the entrance of the building. The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for about two hours.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox says three people, including a law enforcement officer and the suspect, were injured during the incident but it wasn't clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

Law enforcement told FOX 5 that the suspect may have entered a railcar and could be headed north toward Maryland.

According to FOX News, Department of Defense employees received an electronic warning on their computers and an overhead announcement was given for all Pentagon personnel to stay inside due to the police activity and to not venture outside.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.