Peloton Bike coming to all Hilton-branded hotels in US by end of 2022

article

Hilton hotel guests across the U.S. will soon be able to get their workout in on a Peloton Bike.

By the end of the year, all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center.

In addition to access to the Peloton Bike , Hilton Honors members who are first-time Peloton users will receive a free 90-day trial to the fitness giant's app, which offers live and on-demand classes without the need for equipment, as well as preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products. The offer for Hilton Honors members will be available through Jan. 1, 2023.

PELOTON LOSING GLOBAL MARKETING HEAD TO AUTODESK

Hilton is the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 brands.

At the end of its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, Peloton reported a total of more than 6.9 million members.

"We recognize the importance for our Members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year," Betsy Webb, Peloton's global vice president of its commercial unit, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current Members, while also enabling potential new Members to experience Peloton for the first time."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The latest move comes as Peloton has embarked on an $800 million restructuring plan , which included layoffs and price hikes on its Bike+ and Tread products. The company also plans to significantly reduce its North American retail footprint and eliminate its final mile distribution network.

In other partnership news, Peloton announced last week it will sell equipment at over 100 Dick's Sporting Goods locations and equipment, clothing and accessories online with Amazon . It also expanded its product portfolio with a $3,195 rowing machine.

Peloton shares are down approximately 80% year to date.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.