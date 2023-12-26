Pedestrian and dog fatally struck by motorist in St. Paul on Christmas Eve
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and his dog died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul on Sunday night.
The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the collision around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Maryland Avenue West and Park Street.
At the scene, authorities found a pedestrian and his dog, who were pronounced dead by fire medics.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash but say a motorist struck the man and his dog. The driver stayed on scene, and police say they are cooperating with investigators.
The incident remains under investigation.