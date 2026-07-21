Twin Cities rank 8th most expensive city to raise a child in 2026: Map

The Brief The Twin Cities area ranks among the most expensive metro areas for raising a child in 2026, according to a new report. The annual average cost for a family with one child and two working adults hit $33,307, with childcare alone at $19,509, according to the data. Costs in the Twin Cities rose more than 8% compared to the previous year.



A new report shows families in the Twin Cities are facing some of the steepest costs in the country when it comes to raising a child.

Rising expenses for Twin Cities families

What we know:

SmartAsset ranked the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area as one of the top 10 most expensive metro areas for raising children in 2026, with annual costs reaching $33,307 for a household with two working adults and one child.

The report found that childcare is the biggest expense for local families, totaling $19,509 per year.

Food costs for a child in 2026 came in at $2,172, while other expenses added up to $11,626.

The data says that the annual cost for raising a child in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington jumped just over 8% from February 2025 to 2026.

Dig deeper:

The report evaluated 48 of the largest metro areas in the country, using MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the cost of raising a child in homes with two working adults to those without kids.

Other metro areas topping the list for highest annual costs include San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont ($43,171), Boston-Cambridge-Newtown ($42,584) and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara ($41,817).

The Twin Cities ranked just ahead of Sacramento-Roseville-Folson, California and Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon.