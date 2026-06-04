Remembering Patriotic Kenny: Public service set for Saturday in Vadnais Heights

The Brief TikTok star and Minnesota veteran Kenny "Patriotic Kenny" Jary, who amassed over 3.3 million followers, will be honored at a celebration of life this Saturday following his death from lung cancer on May 19. Jary's ceremony will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Vadnais Heights Commons in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Jary uses his online following to help his fellow vets, launching a nonprofit that provided free electric scooters to veterans with mobility issues.



TikTok star Patriotic Kenny will be honored this weekend after the Minnesota veteran passed away last month following a battle with lung cancer.

Celebration of life planned for Patriotic Kenny

What we know:

A celebration of life for Kenny Jary will be held Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. at the Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 County Road F East, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held starting at 2 p.m.

If you can't do the public service in person, the ceremony will also be livestreamed.

Big picture view:

Jary, who was better known as "Patriotic Kenny," became a viral hit on TikTok where he amassed over 3.3 million followers and 73 million likes.

Jary sadly lost his battle with lung cancer on May 19.

Patriotic Kenny

Military service and personal life

The backstory:

Before becoming an online sensation, Jary served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Okinawa during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His obituary says he was "deeply patriotic and passionate about supporting fellow veterans" and that passion continued well past his time in the military ended.

As a civilian, he worked for the Ford Motor Company in St. Paul and served as the United Auto Workers vice president, the obituary adds.

Timeline:

In his 80s, Jary gained a following on TikTok and used his social media stardom to give back to fellow veterans in need, launching a nonprofit that helped provide electric scooters to veterans with mobility issues.